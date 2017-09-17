loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto

£33,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 4979 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Floret Silver, metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329213
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    4979 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Finchley Road Audi
NW36LT,
United Kingdom

