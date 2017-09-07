loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto

£32,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 13338 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312445
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    13338 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Stansted Audi
Bishops Stortford, CM227DW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

People who viewed this item also viewed