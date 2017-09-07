AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 13338 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit
Stansted Audi
Bishops Stortford, CM227DW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...