AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto

£18,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TTS TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50478 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50478 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Colchester Audi
Colchester, CO40HQ, Essex
United Kingdom

