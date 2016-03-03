loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT TTS 2DR STRONIC 2011 Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TTS 2DR STRONIC 2011 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51815 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Audi Tt registration number FT12LZU was first registered on 29th June 2012. Finished in black it has a 272 BHP PETROL engine with a automatic gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 179g/km and you should expect to achieve around 36.70 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 47.10 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Tt? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414826
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51815 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,995

Pentagon Vauxhall (Sheffield)
S47UD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!