AUDI TT TFSI SPORT

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI SPORT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 33412 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Silver

Bluetooth Telephone, Climate Control, Sports Seats, Aux input, ABS, Central locking, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Power Steering, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system Bluetooth Telephone, Climate Control, Sports Seats, Aux input, ABS, Central locking, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Power Steering, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system All cars + 196.39 admin Fee.

  • Ad ID
    417447
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33412 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Big Motoring World
West Malling, ME195PL, Kent
United Kingdom

