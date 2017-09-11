loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI SPORT

£21,440
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI SPORT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

