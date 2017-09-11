AUDI TT TFSI SPORT

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI SPORT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit
Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...