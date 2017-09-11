AUDI TT TFSI SPORT

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI SPORT Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 3500 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Brilliant Black
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
