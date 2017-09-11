loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI SPORT

£24,749
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI SPORT Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 3500 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Brilliant Black

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    319674
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

