AUDI TT TFSI S LINE SPECIAL EDITION 2011

Stunning Car, Faultless Drive. Full Audi Service History (Serviced @ 18k, 38k, 49k, 58k, 73k, 89k And Just serviced @99k). 2 Remote Keys, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Sports Suspension, Standard Features - Heated Front Seats, Electronic Climate Control, BOSE Sound System, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Electric Front Windows, 19in x 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Interface, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery - Two - Tone. 4 seats, Blue, FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS

  • Ad ID
    403059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    TFSI S LINE SPECIAL EDITION
£8,950

Horse Road, Hilperton, Trowbridge
Trowbridge, BA14 7PE, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

