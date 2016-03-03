AUDI TT TFSI S LINE Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23481 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLACK

Technology Package, Bluetooth, Navigation Plus, Audi Music Interface, Heated Front Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Part Leather/Alcantara, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Headlight Cleaning System, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    411266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23481 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
£16,000

Grimsby Audi (JCT600)
DN364RJ
United Kingdom

