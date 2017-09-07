AUDI TT TFSI S LINE Manual

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: WHITE
Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Heated front seats, 19`x9J 5-Arm Star alloy Wheels, Auto-dim RVM+light/rain sensor, Part Leather/Alcantara, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Headlight Cleaning System, DAB Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, First Aid Kit,
York Audi (JCT600)
YO304WW,
United Kingdom
