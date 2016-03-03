AUDI TT TFSI S LINE

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16784 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit
Harold Wood Audi
Romford, RM30YD, Essex
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016