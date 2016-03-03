AUDI TT TFSI S LINE

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1256 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Lumbar Support Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    410289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1256 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£30,990

Southend Audi
Rayleigh, SS67UQ, Essex
United Kingdom

