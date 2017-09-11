AUDI TT TFSI S LINE

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 1889 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Ibis White
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Lumbar Support Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Southend Audi
Rayleigh, SS67UQ, Essex
United Kingdom
