loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION

Compare this car
£29,290
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Ibis White

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Leather Steering Wheel Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Email Dealer >>

Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION
    Audi TT
    £29,290
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £43,500
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £33,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE Auto
    Audi TT
    £20,450
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION
    Audi TT
    £31,500
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS3 RS 3 QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi RS3
    £49,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE
    Audi TT
    £24,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £27,650
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI A8 TFSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi A8
    £36,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI A8 PLUS TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto
    Audi A8
    £75,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £32,450
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS4 AVANT FSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS4
    £35,500
    Watford , Hertfordshire

People who viewed this item also viewed