AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION

£25,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 5311 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Leather Steering Wheel Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329975
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5311 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Chelmsford Audi
Chelmsford, CM26TE, Essex
United Kingdom

