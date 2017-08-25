loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI S LINE 2013

£15,750
car description

Simply Stunning. Grey roof , Full Leather heated seats.Really is a pleasure to drive., Upgrades - Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Sound Package, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Full dealership history, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 18in x 9J 5 - Double Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS). 2 seats, White, Phone will be answered out of hours. Please call to arrange a viewing - once we know you are on your way we will reserve the car for you. No Admin Fees.NO PRESSURE SALES - the car should sell itself.We are a family motor dealer with an excellent local reputation. We have been selling hand picked motor cars for over 20 years . All our cars are chosen carefully in line with our high standards .Full dealer facilities are available including providing a nationwide coverage warranty and help with any finance requirements you have, Please view our reviews on Facebook..., https://www.facebook.com/John-Lambert-Car-Sales-179001018816458/reviews,, Free 12mths AA cover with this car

Accessories

6 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Front Heated Seats Full Main Dealer SH Leather Interior Six Speed Gearbox

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306828
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.798
  • Engine Model
    TFSI S LINE
Unit 1 Airfield Park , Long Marston , Tring
Tring, HP23 4QR, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

