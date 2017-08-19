AUDI TT TFSI S LINE 2009 Manual 85000 Petrol Black

FULL SERVICE HISTORY **FINANCE AVAILABLE** PHANTOM BLACK PEARL WITH BLACK LEATHER AND ALCANRTA CENTRE INLAYS, Next MOT due 01/07/2018, Last serviced on 14/08/2017 at 85,525 miles, Full dealership history, 3-Spoke Leather Sports Multi-Fun. Steering Wheel, Concert Radio AM/FM Twin Tuner with TP Memo Fn, Heated Rear Window, 5 - Channel Amplifier (140 Watt), Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Front Floor Mats with Leather Piping to Match Seat Centres, Drivers Airbag, Front Side Airbags, Leather and Aluminium Gear Knob with TTS Logo, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Front ISOFIX, Front Fog Lights, Split - Folding Rear Seat, Audi Magnetic Ride - S Version - 10mm Lower Ride Height, Headlight Washer System, Third Brake Light, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, Central Door Locking - Remote, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Door Mirrors - Electrically Operated and Heated, 9 Loud Speakers, Tyre Mobility System, Matt - Brushed Aluminium Interior Detailing, Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) - Traction Control, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Front Sports Seats, Electric Front Windows, Xenon Plus Headlights with LED Daytime - Driving Lights, Servotronic - Electro - Mechanical Speed - Sensitive Power Assisted Steering, ESP - with Sport Mode, Heated Front Seats, Centre Console, 18in x 9J 5 Parallel - Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Nuts, Electronic Climate Control, 3 - Spoke Leather - Steering Wheel, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Steering Wheel Adjustable for Height and Reach, Immobiliser, Body Coloured Bumpers, Head Restraints - Front and Rear, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery - Two - Tone, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), Drivers Height Adjustable Seat. 4 seats, Black, 2 KEYS, POSSIBLE PART EXCHANGE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FINANCE AVAILABLE, more cars available at www.lkcars.co.uk
Preston House, Standedge Road, Diggle, Saddleworth, Oldham
OL3 5NB,
United Kingdom
