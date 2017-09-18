loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO SPORT Semi Auto

£23,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI QUATTRO SPORT Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19901 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Nano Grey, metallic

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330671
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    19901 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Southend Audi
Rayleigh, SS67UQ, Essex
United Kingdom

