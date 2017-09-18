AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO SPORT Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI QUATTRO SPORT Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19901 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Nano Grey, metallic
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit
Southend Audi
Rayleigh, SS67UQ, Essex
United Kingdom
