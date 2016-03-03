AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 2099 Engine Size: 2480 Ext Color: Nardo Grey

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    2099 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2480
  • Engine Model
    2480
£57,950

Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

