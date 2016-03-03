AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25611 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Privacy Glass Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Stansted Audi
Bishops Stortford, CM227DW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016