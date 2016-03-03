AUDI TT Tfsi Mk2

Accessories

* FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE * - SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS HUGELY POPULAR AUDI TT! - 200 BHP - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - CAMBELT DONE - FULL BLACK LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AIR CON - CD AUX - RETRACTABLE SPOILER - ALLOYS AND MORE! -, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, 4 seats, Silver, - COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY - CAMBELT DONE - FREE SERVICE, 12 MONTHS MOT AND PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION INCLUDED - 2X SETS OF KEYS - FULL DOCUMENTATION PACK - CALL NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! - ***** UP TO 150 CARS AVAILABLE ALL ON ONE SITE - VIEW ALL OUR STOCK ON OUR WEBSITE - www.WindmillMotorsLtd.co.uk or Call Us - 01778440777 ***** Family Run Company Serving The Area For Over 20 Years - All Vehicles HPI Clear with Genuine Verified Warranted Mileage - All Vehicles Inspected and Prepared By Our Team Of Trained Technicians Through Our On Site MOT and Service Centre - Full Dealer Facilities All Under One Roof - No Admin Fees - Open 7 Days A Week Including Bank Holidays - Accredited SAF Approved Dealership - Used Car Finance Specialists Authorised and Regulated By The FCA - Poor Credit Used Car Finance Available - Part Exchange Welcome - 5 Day Drive-away Insurance Available (Cars up to 10 Years Old) - All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted - Our Showroom is Situated on the A15 Main Road North of Bourne, Lincolnshire, Sat Nav Postcode: PE100SP - A Fantastic Choice Of Up To 150 Quality Used Cars For Sale All On One Site - For Further Information, Part Exchange Valuations or Finance Applications Please Visit Our Website - www.WindmillMotorsLtd.co.uk or Call Us on 01778440777 - Full Address: Windmill Motors Ltd, Windmill Garage, Main Road (A15 Road), Rippingale, Bourne, PE10 0SP *****, 8,290 p/x welcome