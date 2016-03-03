loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT Tfsi Mk2

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Tfsi Mk2 Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

* FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE * - SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS HUGELY POPULAR AUDI TT! - 200 BHP - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - CAMBELT DONE - FULL BLACK LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AIR CON - CD AUX - RETRACTABLE SPOILER - ALLOYS AND MORE! -, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, 4 seats, Silver, - COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY - CAMBELT DONE - FREE SERVICE, 12 MONTHS MOT AND PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION INCLUDED - 2X SETS OF KEYS - FULL DOCUMENTATION PACK - CALL NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! - ***** UP TO 150 CARS AVAILABLE ALL ON ONE SITE - VIEW ALL OUR STOCK ON OUR WEBSITE - www.WindmillMotorsLtd.co.uk or Call Us - 01778440777 ***** Family Run Company Serving The Area For Over 20 Years - All Vehicles HPI Clear with Genuine Verified Warranted Mileage - All Vehicles Inspected and Prepared By Our Team Of Trained Technicians Through Our On Site MOT and Service Centre - Full Dealer Facilities All Under One Roof - No Admin Fees - Open 7 Days A Week Including Bank Holidays - Accredited SAF Approved Dealership - Used Car Finance Specialists Authorised and Regulated By The FCA - Poor Credit Used Car Finance Available - Part Exchange Welcome - 5 Day Drive-away Insurance Available (Cars up to 10 Years Old) - All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted - Our Showroom is Situated on the A15 Main Road North of Bourne, Lincolnshire, Sat Nav Postcode: PE100SP - A Fantastic Choice Of Up To 150 Quality Used Cars For Sale All On One Site - For Further Information, Part Exchange Valuations or Finance Applications Please Visit Our Website - www.WindmillMotorsLtd.co.uk or Call Us on 01778440777 - Full Address: Windmill Motors Ltd, Windmill Garage, Main Road (A15 Road), Rippingale, Bourne, PE10 0SP *****, 8,290 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,290

Windmill Motors Ltd
Bourne, PE100SP, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!