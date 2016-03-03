loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 96518 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: SILVER

Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Speed sensitive power steering,Auxiliary input socket,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather door handle inner base,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Split folding rear seat,ABS,ASR traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,ESP,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Aluminium interior trim,Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    406736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    96518 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£6,290

Auto Devotion Kings Lynn
PE304NB, Norfolk
United Kingdom

