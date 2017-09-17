loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI BLACK EDITION

£17,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 34900 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Solid Paint Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329214
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Finchley Road Audi
NW36LT,
United Kingdom

