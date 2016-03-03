loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TFSI Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, full service history, CD player, Leather interior, Power steering, Electric windows, Satellite navigation system, Metallic paint, Side airbags, Drivers airbag, Central locking, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419104
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£8,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

