loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT TFSI 2008 Manual 40000 Petrol Red

Compare this car
£9,295
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

LOW RATE FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL OUR SALES OFFICE, Walmersley Trade Centre are pleased to offer this great looking, low mileage Audi TT TFSI, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LEATHER INTERIOR, DRIVES AND LOOKS FANTASTIC, UPGRADED 18 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, WE CAN INTRODUCE YOU TO A RANGE OF FINANCE DEALS TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS, NIL DEPOSIT FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS, A RANGE OF WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME, ZUTO AND CAR FINANCE 247 CUSTOMERS WELCOME, ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED

Accessories

3 Month Warranty Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Wipers AUX Port Colour Coded Electric Mirrors Full Service History HPI Clear Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Remote Locking Service Indicator Sports Seats Sports Suspension Traction Control Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222077
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/12/2016
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    TFSI
Email Dealer >>

Buckley Street, Bury
Bury, BL95AF, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • Audi TT
    £9,295
    Bury , Greater Manchester

People who viewed this item also viewed