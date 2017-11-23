AUDI TT TFSI 2008

loading Loading please wait....
2008 AUDI TT 2.0 TURBO TFSi AUTOMATIC S-TRONIC FINISHED IN ARGUABLY THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION OF PHANTOM BLACK METALLIC PAINT WITH FULL EXTENDED RED LEATHER INTERIOR ;COMPLIMENTED BY UNMARKED MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS FINISHED IN METALIC GREY PAINT ;;**6 MONTHS WARRANTY AND 6 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER INCLUDED - EXCELLENT FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE WITH OUR LOW RATE , NO DEPOSIT FINANCE OPTIONS**;;18" Inch Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels;Bi-Xenon Headlights - Self Levelling and Directional - With Power Wash System;6 speed S-Tronic Automatic Gearbox with Optional Use Tiptronic Feature and Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts plus ESP Traction Control and Sport Mode;Fully Heated Extended Red Leather Interior with 8 Way Electronic Adjustment , 4 Way Lumbar Adjustment and Triple Heat Settings;Premium BOSE Sound System with Radio / CD / MP3 Facility with AUX Input;Leather Trimmed Flat Bottom Sports Steering Wheel with Tiptronic Paddle Shifts;Variable Sports Power Assisted Steering;Climatic Control with Air Conditioning;Electric Windows with One Touch Facility and Safety Auto Reverse;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors;Remote Central Deadlocking , Immobiliser and Alarm System;On Board Computer and Driver Information Centre;Reach and Rake Adjustable Steering Column;;STUNNING LOOKS AND PERFORMANCE ;EXCELLENT VALUE PRESTIGIOUS SPORTS CAR ;SUPPLIED WITH ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS AS RECEIVED WHEN NEW , CLEAR HPI REPORT , 12 MONTHS MOT AND AN EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD TO INCLUDE 7 STAMPS ( 6 MAIN DEALER ) WITH THE TIMING BELT and WATER PUMP REPLACED AT 77,326 MILES BY AUDI MAIN DEALER;LOW RATE FINANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED

  • Ad ID
    404325
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    100375 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    TFSI
