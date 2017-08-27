AUDI TT TFSI 2008

car description

2008 AUDI TT FSi 2.0 TURBO AUTOMATIC S-TRONIC FINISHED IN ARGUABLY THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION OF BLACK METALLIC PAINT WITH EXTENDED FULL RED LEATHER INTERIOR;;18" Inch Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels;6 speed S-Tronic Automatic Gearbox with Optional Use Tiptronic Feature and Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts plus ESP Traction Control and Sport Mode;Fully Heated Extended Red Leather Interior with 8 Way Electronic Adjustment , 4 Way Lumbar Adjustment and Triple Heat Settings;Premium BOSE Sound System with Radio / CD / MP3 Facility with AUX Input;Leather Trimmed Flat Bottom Sports Steering Wheel with Tiptronic Paddle Shifts;Variable Sports Power Assisted Steering;Climatic Control with Air Conditioning;Electric Windows with One Touch Facility and Safety Auto Reverse;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors;Bi-Xenon Headlights - Self Levelling and Directional ;Remote Central Deadlocking , Immobiliser and Alarm System;On Board Computer and Driver Information Centre;Reach and Rake Adjustable Steering Column;;STUNNING LOOKS AND PERFORMANCE ;SUPPLIED WITH ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS , CLEAR HPI REPORT , 12 MONTHS MOT AND AN EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD ( 7 STAMPS - 6 MAIN DEALER );LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE and EXPERIAN AUTO CHECKED ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED