AUDI TT TFSI 2008

Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this Audi TT 2.0, TFSI,Coupe to the market. Finished in Metallic Deep Sea Blue with Fine Nappa Light Grey Leather trim, Upgrades - Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather, Extended Leather Package - Coloured, Alloy Wheels - 9Jx19in 7-Arm Double-Spoke Design, DVD Sat Nav System, Bluetooth, GSM Mobile Telephone Preparation, SD card reader x2, BOSE Sound System, iPod Connection, Sat Nav System, Metallic Paint, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Multi-function flat-bottom design steering wheel, Next MOT due 24/08/2018, Last serviced on 06/02/2017 at 107,639 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable and Heated, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Body Coloured Bumpers. 4 seats, Metallic Blue, Competitive Finance available, with no payment for 2 months. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional GBP 595. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade, GBP 7,745