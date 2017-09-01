loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TFSI 2007

£5,999
car description

A very sporty Audi TT 2.0 TFSI ,Full Service history, 19" 5 arm titanium alloy wheels,Bose sound system, Xenon plus headlights, heated front seats, body kit with front spoiler and side skirt extensions, electronically adjustable rear spoiler, Bluetooth phone prep, multifunction steering wheel, acoustic parking system (rear) Electronic auto climate control, plus lots more. Part exchange no problem, low rate finance offered, all credit/debit cards accepted, nationwide delivery arranged at cost. Call uo to 8 pm seven days a week. 01206 616040.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    TFSI
Great Horkesley Garage, The Causeway, Great Horkesley, Colchester, , , ,
CO6 4EJ, Suffolk
United Kingdom

