AUDI TT TFSI 2007

A very sporty Audi TT 2.0 TFSI ,Full Service history, 19" 5 arm titanium alloy wheels,Bose sound system, Xenon plus headlights, heated front seats, body kit with front spoiler and side skirt extensions, electronically adjustable rear spoiler, Bluetooth phone prep, multifunction steering wheel, acoustic parking system (rear) Electronic auto climate control, plus lots more. Part exchange no problem, low rate finance offered, all credit/debit cards accepted, nationwide delivery arranged at cost. Call uo to 8 pm seven days a week. 01206 616040.
Great Horkesley Garage, The Causeway, Great Horkesley, Colchester, , , ,
CO6 4EJ, Suffolk
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...