AUDI TT TFSI 2007

A1 Sports are delighted to offer this stunning Audi TT complemented with a full service record and half leather trim, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Full service history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), 17 x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio. 4 seats, Metallic Grey, ++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME++, ++BLACKHORSE FINANCE APPROVED DEALER++, ++AA WARRANTIES AVAILABLE++, ** ALL CARS PRICE CHECKED DAILY**SELLING QUALITY CARS AND VANS IN BRISTOL SINCE 1998**
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Full Service History Half Leather HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint MOT Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Service Indicator Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
Westerleigh Road, Downend, Bristol
BS16 6UB,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...