loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE

Compare this car
£21,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI ULTRA S LINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14430 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14430 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE Auto
    Audi A8
    £21,750
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS5 RS 5 TSFI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS5
    £75,000
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £36,500
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £32,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI R8 SPYDER V10 QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi R8
    £118,450
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £34,950
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI S LINE
    Audi TT
    £24,450
    Watford , Hertfordshire

People who viewed this item also viewed