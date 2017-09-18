loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE

£19,850
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI ULTRA S LINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 52652 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330673
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52652 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Stansted Audi
Bishops Stortford, CM227DW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

