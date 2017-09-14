AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Scuba Blue, metallic
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Leather Steering Wheel Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
