AUDI TT TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION

£31,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Scuba Blue, metallic

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Leather Steering Wheel Wind Deflector 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    325097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

