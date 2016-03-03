loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO S LINE

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI QUATTRO S LINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 70999 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GREY

Part Leather/Alcantara, Part Leather/Cloth, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric and Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    413844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    70999 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Wilson and Co - Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe, DN172SY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

