AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Part Leather/Alcantara Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Lumbar Support Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Remote Boot Release Split Rear Seats 12v Socket Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    407802
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£30,950

Finchley Road Audi
NW36LT
United Kingdom

