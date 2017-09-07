AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 44391 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Headlight Cleaning System Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Solid Paint
Harold Wood Audi
Romford, RM30YD, Essex
United Kingdom
