AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION

£15,470
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 44391 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Central Locking Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Headlight Cleaning System Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312756
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44391 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Harold Wood Audi
Romford, RM30YD, Essex
United Kingdom

