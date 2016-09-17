AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto

Accessories

Amplified Pack -SatNav -Bose+2012 (62 reg), Coupe 44,000 miles Automatic 2000cc DieselLOW RATE FINANCE, CALL TODAY FOR A QUICK DECISION OVER THE PHONE OR APPLY VIA OUR WEBSITE- Here We Have A Top Of The Range TT With The Must Have Amplified Pack, Sat Nav and Much More Spec, Full Audi History With S Tronic Oil Changed, 2 Keys, Hardly Used Over The Last Year! Fresh Mot & Ready To Go., Upgrades - Amplified Pack ( RS Spoiler, Rs Alloy wheels ), Technology Package, Cruise Control, Comfort Package, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Metallic Paint, Audi Exclusive Leather Pack 1 Fine Nappa Lthr/Alc., 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 08/09/2018, Last serviced on 17/09/2016 at 43,500 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Front ISOFIX, Electronic Climate Control, Sound Package, Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Sports Suspension, Xenon Plus Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Split - Folding Rear Seats, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Head Restraints Front and Rear, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR) Traction Control, Matt - Brushed Aluminium Inlays, Drivers Airbag, BOSE Premium Sound System, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), iPod Connection, Servotronic - Electromechanical, Speed Sensitive, Power - Assisted Steering, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Headlight Washers, Immobiliser, 19in x 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Symphony Radio, Black Styling Package, Central Door Locking Remote, Centre Console, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Flat-Bottmed Steering Wheel, Front Sports Seats, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Exterior Mirrors - Electrically Operated and Heated, Drivers Information System (DIS), Front Fog Lights, Third Brake Light, Privacy Glass, Flat - Bottomed Sports Steering Wheel, Tyre Mobility System, Side Airbags for Driver and Front Passenger Seats, S Line Sport Suspension Lowered by 10mm. 4 seats, Metallic Glacier White, Whitethor Cars Are Able To Provide 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Warranty Plans But 6 Months Warranty & Breakdown Cover With Warrantywise Comes As Standard Unless The Car Has Manufacturers Warranty, Its Good To Know We Also Place The High