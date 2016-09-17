AUDI TT TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: WHITE
Amplified Pack -SatNav -Bose+2012 (62 reg), Coupe 44,000 miles Automatic 2000cc DieselLOW RATE FINANCE, CALL TODAY FOR A QUICK DECISION OVER THE PHONE OR APPLY VIA OUR WEBSITE- Here We Have A Top Of The Range TT With The Must Have Amplified Pack, Sat Nav and Much More Spec, Full Audi History With S Tronic Oil Changed, 2 Keys, Hardly Used Over The Last Year! Fresh Mot & Ready To Go., Upgrades - Amplified Pack ( RS Spoiler, Rs Alloy wheels ), Technology Package, Cruise Control, Comfort Package, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Metallic Paint, Audi Exclusive Leather Pack 1 Fine Nappa Lthr/Alc., 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 08/09/2018, Last serviced on 17/09/2016 at 43,500 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Front ISOFIX, Electronic Climate Control, Sound Package, Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Sports Suspension, Xenon Plus Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Split - Folding Rear Seats, Electric Front Windows, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Head Restraints Front and Rear, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR) Traction Control, Matt - Brushed Aluminium Inlays, Drivers Airbag, BOSE Premium Sound System, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), iPod Connection, Servotronic - Electromechanical, Speed Sensitive, Power - Assisted Steering, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Headlight Washers, Immobiliser, 19in x 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Symphony Radio, Black Styling Package, Central Door Locking Remote, Centre Console, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Flat-Bottmed Steering Wheel, Front Sports Seats, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Exterior Mirrors - Electrically Operated and Heated, Drivers Information System (DIS), Front Fog Lights, Third Brake Light, Privacy Glass, Flat - Bottomed Sports Steering Wheel, Tyre Mobility System, Side Airbags for Driver and Front Passenger Seats, S Line Sport Suspension Lowered by 10mm. 4 seats, Metallic Glacier White, Whitethor Cars Are Able To Provide 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Warranty Plans But 6 Months Warranty & Breakdown Cover With Warrantywise Comes As Standard Unless The Car Has Manufacturers Warranty, Its Good To Know We Also Place The High
Whitethor Cars
Coalville, LE672FF, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...