AUDI TT TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50326 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Phantom Black Pearl
High Technology pack,MMI satellite navigation plus,Assistance pack,Audi parking system plus,Adaptive cruise control,Lane departure warning,Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors,DVD player,Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system,DAB Digital radio,Audi Music Interface,Radio system for MMI plus,Light and rain sensor pack,Damper control,Fully automatic acoustic hood,3 zone climate control,3 spoke multi function flat bottom steering wheel,Front sports seats including electric lumbar support,Electrically adjustable heated folding door mirrors,Heated front and rear seats,Audi drive select,Xenon headlights with LED running lights
Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016