AUDI TT TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S Tronic Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50326 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Phantom Black Pearl

Accessories

High Technology pack,MMI satellite navigation plus,Assistance pack,Audi parking system plus,Adaptive cruise control,Lane departure warning,Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors,DVD player,Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system,DAB Digital radio,Audi Music Interface,Radio system for MMI plus,Light and rain sensor pack,Damper control,Fully automatic acoustic hood,3 zone climate control,3 spoke multi function flat bottom steering wheel,Front sports seats including electric lumbar support,Electrically adjustable heated folding door mirrors,Heated front and rear seats,Audi drive select,Xenon headlights with LED running lights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411404
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50326 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
  • AUDI TT TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £19,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS4 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS4
    £35,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 Plus 5dr Tip Auto
    Audi RS6
    £69,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto
    Audi RS6
    £63,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £24,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £35,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI A8 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive LWB 4dr Tip
    Audi A8
    £36,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £19,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £29,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS5 TFSI Quattro 2dr Auto
    Audi RS5
    £59,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI 245 Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £19,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
£19,000

Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

