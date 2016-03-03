loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr [2011]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI Sport 2dr [2011] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50872 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Oolong Grey Metallic

Accessories

Acoustic parking system - rear,Cruise control,Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface,Satellite navigation system,Audi music interface,Sunband for windscreen,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Comfort pack - TT,Driver's information system,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather centre console armrest,Aluminium interior trim,Remote central locking,Immobiliser,ASR traction control,Leather interior door handles,Front side airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407859
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50872 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr [2011]
    Audi TT
    £11,450
    Knaresborough , North Yorkshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr [2011]
    Audi TT
    £11,450
    Knaresborough , North Yorkshire

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,450

Harrogate Volkswagen
Knaresborough, HG58PY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!