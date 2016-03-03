AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr [2011]

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI Sport 2dr [2011] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50872 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Oolong Grey Metallic
Acoustic parking system - rear,Cruise control,Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface,Satellite navigation system,Audi music interface,Sunband for windscreen,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Comfort pack - TT,Driver's information system,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather centre console armrest,Aluminium interior trim,Remote central locking,Immobiliser,ASR traction control,Leather interior door handles,Front side airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm
Harrogate Volkswagen
Knaresborough, HG58PY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016