AUDI TT T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

£12,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Ibis White

Accessories

19'' 7 arm double spoke design alloy wheels,Acoustic parking system - rear,BOSE surround sound,Xenon plus headlights with adaptive light including headlight washers ,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Multi-function steering wheel including paddle shift,Audi magnetic ride,Electric front seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Leeds Audi
LS115LN,
United Kingdom

