AUDI TT T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Ibis White
19'' 7 arm double spoke design alloy wheels,Acoustic parking system - rear,BOSE surround sound,Xenon plus headlights with adaptive light including headlight washers ,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Multi-function steering wheel including paddle shift,Audi magnetic ride,Electric front seats
Leeds Audi
LS115LN,
United Kingdom
