AUDI TT T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

£8,450
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73746 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Condor Grey Metallic

Two owners from new,Full service history,Leather/Alcantara upholstery,17'' Trapez alloy wheels,Electronic climate control,Multi-function steering wheel including paddle shift,Retractable rear spoiler,Radio/CD + MP3,Driver's information system,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Remote central locking,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,ESP + traction control,Sytner Select vehicle

  • Ad ID
    316729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    73746 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

