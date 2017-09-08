AUDI TT T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73746 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Condor Grey Metallic
Two owners from new,Full service history,Leather/Alcantara upholstery,17'' Trapez alloy wheels,Electronic climate control,Multi-function steering wheel including paddle shift,Retractable rear spoiler,Radio/CD + MP3,Driver's information system,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Remote central locking,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,ESP + traction control,Sytner Select vehicle
Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
