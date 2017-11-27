loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT T 2006

An incredibly low mileage example presented in fantastic condition throughout with full service history and 2 keys! A very fun little car! Mileage is 68,000, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alloy Wheels (16in). 4 seats, Black, ONLY 68,000 MILES, FOR MORE LOW MILEAGE VEHICLES VISIT WWW.AXLR8CARS.CO.UK OR CALL 01892 544446

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.781
  • Engine Model
    T
£5,490

North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN2 3DR, Kent
United Kingdom

