AUDI TT T 2006

An incredibly low mileage example presented in fantastic condition throughout with full service history and 2 keys! A very fun little car! Mileage is 68,000, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alloy Wheels (16in). 4 seats, Black, ONLY 68,000 MILES, FOR MORE LOW MILEAGE VEHICLES VISIT WWW.AXLR8CARS.CO.UK OR CALL 01892 544446
North Farm Road, Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN2 3DR, Kent
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016