AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Limited Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Limited Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27402 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Nimbus Grey, pearl effect
Audi TT Coupe Special Editions Finished in Nimbus Grey, pearl effect Specification Includes Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Audi exclusive cast alum. alloy wheels - 5-arm inchRotorinch desi,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Alcantara/leather ?with TTS embossing,Body-colored rear spoiler,BOSE surround sound system,Comfort package,Interior light package,Audi exclusive leather package2 in Fine Nappa leather,Audi exclusive leather-covered steering wheel rim,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Technology package,Windscreen sunband
Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
