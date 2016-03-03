AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78243 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Metallic - Scuba blue
Listers Approved Audi TT Coupe Special Editions Finished in Metallic - Scuba blue. Specification Includes Technology pack - TT,Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,BOSE surround sound,Twin exhaust pipes,Privacy glass,Body colour bumpers,Front fog lights,Electric front windows,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather interior door handles,Leather centre console armrest,Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Split folding rear seat,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Black styling pack - TT,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Warning triangle,ESP,Front side airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,ABS,ASR traction control,EDL traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Locking wheel bolts,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Tyre mobility system,Xenon Plus headlights with LED daytime running lights and headlight washers,19in 7 Twin-spoke titanium look design alloy wheels,Listers Approved,Comprehensive multi-point quality and safety check,12 Months MOT,12 Months Breakdown Cover,12 Months Warranty
Listers Approved Used Coventry
CV32AN, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016