loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23904 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Audi TT Finished in Glacier White, metallic Specification Includes Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Reinforced bumpers,Sports front seats,Sports suspension,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design black alloy wheels with 255/3,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,BOSE surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Leather package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23904 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black
    Audi TT
    £18,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £18,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr
    Audi TT
    £35,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £32,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £27,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £30,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS
    Audi TT
    £23,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £17,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS6 RS 6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance
    Audi RS6
    £72,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Roadster 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £24,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £21,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Sport 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £23,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black
    Audi TT
    £18,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £18,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr
    Audi TT
    £35,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £32,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £27,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Diesel 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £30,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS
    Audi TT
    £23,795
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0T FSI Black Edition
    Audi TT
    £17,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI RS6 RS 6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance
    Audi RS6
    £72,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Roadster 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £24,495
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £21,995
    Solihull , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Sport 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £23,995
    Solihull , West Midlands

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,995

Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!