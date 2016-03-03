AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23904 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Audi TT Finished in Glacier White, metallic Specification Includes Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Amplified Black package,Rear spoiler (type 3),Xenon plus,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Reinforced bumpers,Sports front seats,Sports suspension,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design black alloy wheels with 255/3,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,BOSE surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Leather package
Birmingham Audi
Solihull, B904BQ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016