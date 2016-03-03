loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64815 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Pearl - Misano Red

Accessories

This Listers Approved Audi TT Coupe Special Editions Finished in Pearl - Misano Red. Specification Includes Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,BOSE surround sound,Twin exhaust pipes,Privacy glass,Body colour bumpers,Front fog lights,Electric front windows,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather interior door handles,Leather centre console armrest,Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Split folding rear seat,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Black styling pack - TT,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Warning triangle,ESP,Front side airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,ABS,ASR traction control,EDL traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Locking wheel bolts,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Short-shift manual gearbox,Tyre mobility system,Listers Approved,Comprehensive multi-point quality and safety check,12 Months MOT,12 Months Breakdown Cover,12 Months Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64815 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
