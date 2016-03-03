AUDI TT Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Special Editions 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64815 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Pearl - Misano Red
This Listers Approved Audi TT Coupe Special Editions Finished in Pearl - Misano Red. Specification Includes Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,BOSE surround sound,Twin exhaust pipes,Privacy glass,Body colour bumpers,Front fog lights,Electric front windows,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather interior door handles,Leather centre console armrest,Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Split folding rear seat,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Black styling pack - TT,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Warning triangle,ESP,Front side airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,ABS,ASR traction control,EDL traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Locking wheel bolts,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Short-shift manual gearbox,Tyre mobility system,Listers Approved,Comprehensive multi-point quality and safety check,12 Months MOT,12 Months Breakdown Cover,12 Months Warranty
Listers Approved Used Cars Birmingham
Birmingham, B94HX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016