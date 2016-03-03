loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT S Tronic Coupe

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: S Tronic Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

full service history. mot until 09/10/2018. 2x keys. 3 owners. flat bottom steering wheel. Bose stereo system. excellent condition., PAS, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, Lumbar support, ABS, Remote central locking, Partial leather seat trim, Alloy wheels. 6 months parts and labour warranty. 12 months AA breakdown cover. part exchange and finance available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419783
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
