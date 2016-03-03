AUDI TT Roadster Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: Roadster Special Editions 2.0T FSI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30389 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Solid - Ibis white
Listers Approved Audi TT Roadster Special Editions Finished in Solid - Ibis white. Specification Includes Service interval indicator,Driver's information system,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,BOSE surround sound,Fully automatic electrically operated hood,Twin exhaust pipes,Body colour bumpers,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Wind deflector,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Leather interior door handles,Leather centre console armrest,Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Black headlining,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Black styling pack - TT,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,ESP,Front side airbags,Fasten seatbelt reminder,Warning triangle,First aid kit,ABS,ASR traction control,EDL traction control,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Locking wheel bolts,Tyre mobility system,Acoustic parking system - rear,Cruise control,Electric folding door mirrors,Heated front seats,Fine Nappa leather upholstery,Fine Nappa leather - Black,19in 7 Twin-spoke titanium look design alloy wheels,Listers Approved,Comprehensive multi-point quality and safety check,12 Months MOT,12 Months Breakdown Cover,12 Months Warranty
Listers Approved Used Coventry
CV32AN, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016