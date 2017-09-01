Audi - TT roadster 1.8 turbo - 2000

car description

Beautiful well-maintained Audi - TT roadster 1.8 turbo 182 HP.Manufacturing year 06-2000 - odometer reading 174,000 km.Nice new black roof with glass rear window (2015) manually controlled.Double exhaust with attest (2014) Remus - nice deep sound - tough-looking rear side with thick exhaust pipes (double).Black leather upholstery in perfect condition without damage, very clean interior.Tinted windows - radio-CD - alarm - power windows - seat heating.Glass wind deflector (option) automatic - protective cover - 17” rims (Audi Design) with tyres 225-45-17 (70%).Complete maintenance service (distribution replaced at 125,000 km).Nice car with minor traces of use - car without costs.Smooth, powerful, decent car of Audi quality for many years for driving pleasure.Silver metallic with black upholstery and tinted windows, a nice combination.Inspections and test drive possible - correct documents (last inspection 06-2016).Vehicle never involved in an accident, guaranteed.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Koersel, Belgium.