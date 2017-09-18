Audi TT S-Line presented in Ibis White comes with a full Audi History and the following specification; black leather and alcantara, sports seats, multi-function flat bottom steering wheel, climate control, Audi Concert with CD, bluetooth phone connectivity, heated rear windscreen, electric heated exterior mirrors, Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, S-Line kick plates and 18" five spoke alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 25,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 1.8 Finished in: Ibis White
audi tt reserved white 1800cc alcantara alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth manual petrol xenon 2012 german 2-plus-2 hands-free leather black-interior dark-interior
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...