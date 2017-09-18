loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT Reserved

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Audi TT S-Line presented in Ibis White comes with a full Audi History and the following specification; black leather and alcantara, sports seats, multi-function flat bottom steering wheel, climate control, Audi Concert with CD, bluetooth phone connectivity, heated rear windscreen, electric heated exterior mirrors, Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, S-Line kick plates and 18" five spoke alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 25,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 1.8 Finished in: Ibis White

Accessories

audi tt reserved white 1800cc alcantara alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth manual petrol xenon 2012 german 2-plus-2 hands-free leather black-interior dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
Email Dealer >>

OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed